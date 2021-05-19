“Let’s think about playing these two games” Pirlo refuses to discuss his future ahead of Coppa Italia final

Andrea Pirlo has refused to discuss his future as his Juventus team faces two of the most important games of the season.

Juve will take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final later today as they bid to end an underwhelming season with some silverware.

It has been a tough first season as a manager for the former midfielder who has come under pressure.

Juve took a major gamble hiring him as their head coach in the summer as the Bianconeri looked to change their style of play.

They also want to have a younger squad and it made sense to appoint a younger manager to coach them.

Pirlo had a distinguished playing career, but he didn’t have any managerial experience before taking the Juve job.

That experiment by the club has now backfired with the team on the brink of finishing the campaign outside the top four.

Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri won the Scudetto with a majority of these players and it is natural to think that the wrong manager is one reason why they are struggling in this campaign.

There have been calls for Pirlo to be replaced and this might be his last season at the club, but he has refused to be drawn on speculation about his future.

He was speaking ahead of the game against Atalanta and reporters asked him about his future, he responded via Calciomercato:

“Let’s think about playing these two games.”