Alessio Tacchinardi has called for higher standards from Juventus as the Bianconeri struggle to secure a place in the Serie A top four. The team at the Allianz Stadium has already been eliminated from other cup competitions and now faces a challenging battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri defeated Genoa last night 2-0 to maintain their push for Champions League qualification, but consistency is required to achieve that goal.

Juventus is competing with sides such as AS Roma and Como for a top-four finish, making the closing stages of the season particularly demanding. With a limited margin for error, the team must aim to win all of its remaining fixtures to keep its hopes alive.

Pressure Mounts on Juventus

Inconsistency has been a recurring issue throughout the campaign, preventing Juventus from establishing momentum. However, there remains an opportunity for the squad to improve its form in the decisive weeks ahead.

The importance of finishing in the top four cannot be overstated, both from a sporting and financial perspective. Failure to secure Champions League qualification would represent a significant setback for a club of Juventus’ stature.

Tacchinardi Demands More

Tacchinardi has urged the current players to show greater determination and intensity, drawing comparisons with the mentality of his own era at the club. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Our Juve left everything on the pitch, truly everything on the pitch. My teammate was something special. We meet again today, after twenty years of not seeing each other. Today we think more about ourselves, about social media, about our own business.

“At Juve they are also good guys, but they have to raise this level of nastiness, obsession, hunger, even to become unpopular. When you become unpopular it means you are a winner, you want to win. This team, that level, is really hard to surpass.”

His comments highlight a perceived lack of edge within the current squad, suggesting that greater competitiveness and focus are required to meet expectations. Juventus must respond quickly, as the remaining fixtures will determine whether they can salvage their season.

The players must recognise the significance of the opportunity before them and ensure they do not take their chances for granted during this crucial period.