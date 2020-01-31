Leverkusen make Romero offer

Reports from Italy suggest German side Bayer Leverkusen have made an ‘important offer’ for Cristian Romero.

The on-loan Juventus defender returned to Genoa last season and was expected to return to the Bianconeri in the summer before a decision was taken on his future.

Sky Sport report that Bundesliga club Leverkusen have made an ‘important’ offer for the young Argentine in the closing hours of the January transfer window.

Despite the reported offer, it’s suggested that a lack of time so late in the day would prevent any deal from going through.