Bayern Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka continues to be linked with a potential move to Juventus during this summer’s transfer window, and speculation suggests that the deal could soon materialise.

Juventus are undergoing yet another summer of transition, similar to many top clubs, and is working diligently to reinforce its squad. The Bianconeri are focused on signing high-calibre players who can significantly elevate their performance in the coming season. Among the individuals reportedly being considered is Xhaka, whose experience and recent form have drawn the attention of the Turin-based side.

Juventus Eye Experienced Midfield Addition

Xhaka has impressed during his two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, following his move from Arsenal. The Swiss international has established himself as one of the most dependable and seasoned midfielders currently active in European football. His consistent performances have positioned him as a valuable asset, particularly for clubs looking to add leadership and tactical stability to their midfield.

Juventus may soon reshape their midfield lineup, especially with the anticipated departure of Douglas Luiz during the current transfer window. This potential exit could create a space in the squad that Xhaka would be well suited to fill. His skill set and professionalism align with Juventus’ ongoing efforts to build a balanced and competitive team under evolving managerial strategies.

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Leverkusen Responds to Transfer Speculation

While Juventus are clearly interested, they are also engaged in several concurrent transfer negotiations, which may complicate the finalisation of the deal. Despite these challenges, the club’s interest in Xhaka appears to be genuine and enduring.

Simon Rolfes, Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director, has addressed the circulating rumours and shared his perspective on the matter. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated, “There is interest, but nothing concrete so far. We’re in a phase where we’re completing the squad, that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in this process, so it won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the transfer window.”

Xhaka would undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience and composure to the Juventus midfield. Observers will be keen to see whether the Italian giants can successfully navigate their current negotiations and complete the signing before the window closes.