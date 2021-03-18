Lewandowski reveals the two Juventus icons that he idolized

Robert Lewandowski is regarded by most observers as the best pure center forward in world football at the moment.

The Bayern Munich star has transformed himself into a devastating scoring machine, and last season he led his club to an all-conquering campaign.

The 32-year-old’s efforts were finally recognized by FIFA, who named him as the winner of the Best men’s player award for 2020.

Nonetheless, the Pole is not planning on slowing down anytime soon, and has so far scored an astonishing number of league goals this season – 32 strikes in 24 appearances.

On Wednesday, the Bayern star once again scored against Lazio en route towards the Champions League quarter finals.

Before the kickoff, Lewandowski gave an interesting interview, where he revealed that two of his childhood idols were actually Juventus legends.

“I remember when I was six years old and there was only one idol for me: Roberto Baggio,” Lewandowski told SportBild as translated by Football Italia.

“After that, Alessandro Del Piero became my hero, I really admired him. Having said that, I was too young then to really understand his characteristics or style of play.”

Besides the two Italian icons, the striker tried to imitate Thierry Henry, who also played in Turin for a brief period.

“As time went on, I was struck by the Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry. His movements, his runs into space, the goals and victories: those were the qualities I wanted to have. I wanted to imitate him in everything.”

The Polish international was asked to choose the greatest player of all time, but instead, he gave away several names.

“You cannot just pick one player, because players shape different eras. In the last 10-15 years, they were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Before them, there was Ronaldo.

“There are always extraordinary talents who exude that joy of playing football. Champions are those players who make even the most difficult things look simple.”