Juventus are set to sign at least one of Teun Koopmeiners and Lewis Ferguson at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for the best players to add to their squad at the end of the term.

Koopmeiners has been one of the standout midfielders in Serie A since he moved to Atalanta, and he is one of the first names on their team sheet.

Ferguson has been in fine form for Bologna, and his contributions could help them secure a spot inside the top four at the end of this term.

Juve are keen on both men, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Bianconeri consider Koopmeiners their top priority at the moment.

That is not to say Ferguson is not high on their wishlist, and the report adds that their individual transfer fees could also affect who Juve ultimately signs.

If the Bianconeri consider Koopmeiners too expensive relative to Ferguson, they might opt for the Scotsman instead.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners and Ferguson have been two of the best midfielders in the league, and either will do a good job on our team if we add them to the group.

It would be interesting to see which of them eventually signs, but we expect either to succeed in Turin.