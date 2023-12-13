Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Juventus and other clubs.

The Scotsman has been in fine form for Bologna as they exceed expectations this season, attracting the attention of several clubs in the Italian top flight.

With Juventus in need of new midfielders, there are considerations for a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.

Ferguson is enjoying his time in Bologna, where he plays regularly and has the trust of his manager. Leaving for another club is not an easy decision, and he insists that he is focused on his current team.

When pressed further, he reveals that his dream is to play in the Premier League, sending a clear message to Juventus that he would prefer a move to England over playing for a big club in Serie A.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I am happy in Bologna and I was right to trust Hickey. In a very unspecified future I see myself in the Premier League.”

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been terrific for Bologna this season and he is one of the reasons they are doing well in the league.

He may not get enough game time should he leave them and move to join us in Turin and that would be playing on his mind.