Lichtsteiner congratulates Inter but vows for Juventus to return

Stephan Lichtsteiner has moved to congratulate Inter Milan on their first scudetto in 11 years, but warned that Juventus will come back.

The Old Lady were on course for a tenth consecutive Serie A title, but they started the campaign off out of sorts, and failed to bridge the gap.

The league title is still not complete however, but with a six-point lead over AC Milan and a game advantage, and a 10 point gap over Juve, many pundits are writing off the rest of the season.

Lichtsteiner is amongst those to name the Nerazzurri as winners at this early stage, possibly as a tactic to disrupt the mentality of the leaders, but he doesn’t do it without conviction.

“It’s difficult to judge the season of the Bianconeri, in all honesty I didn’t have the opportunity to watch that many games,” Lichtsteiner told TuttoJuve (via FootballItalia).

“Last year, they risked losing the Scudetto, so it’s normal.

“I think we must congratulate Inter because they understood that to win, they had to buy Juventini.

“Let’s remember that after the storm, the sun always comes out.”

There is no doubt that Juve will come back stronger in years to come after this blip, but a rebuild is needed after we suffered with too many absences during the current campaign.

Does anyone doubt our credentials for a title challenge next season?

Patrick