On the 22nd of October 2016, 18-year-old Manuel Locatelli made a name for himself on the big stage by stunning Gianluigi Buffon with an absolute screamer from a long distance.
The Milan youth product secured a valuable victory for his struggling side at a time when Juventus were ruling the Italian landscape.
Seven years later, a great many things have changed in the world of Calcio. Yet, Locatelli recreated his moment of magic on the same day, at the same stadium and almost in the same minute.
Nevertheless, the midfielder was donning the Black-and-White stripes this time, so his rare winner sealed all three points for the visitors.
At the final whistle, Locatelli was reduced to tears as his teammates gathered around him to celebrate his memorable moment.
The 25-year-old cherished this special occasion, while insisting that Juventus is where he wants to be.
“Life is truly incredible. on the same day as seven years ago, I score another goal at San Siro, which I dedicate to my family,” said the Italy international in his post-match interview via the club’s official website.
“Rabiot told me to score in the right goal. For me this is a special place, I grew up here, so it’s really a special evening, because I now play in the team where I wanted to be.
“The numerical superiority helped us, but we earned it.
“The difference between us and the others? We still have to mature, we are a team under construction, with many young players, we can do great things with humility and sacrifice.
“For now the goal is qualifying to the Champions League, then we’ll see in March.”
