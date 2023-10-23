On the 22nd of October 2016, 18-year-old Manuel Locatelli made a name for himself on the big stage by stunning Gianluigi Buffon with an absolute screamer from a long distance.

The Milan youth product secured a valuable victory for his struggling side at a time when Juventus were ruling the Italian landscape.

Seven years later, a great many things have changed in the world of Calcio. Yet, Locatelli recreated his moment of magic on the same day, at the same stadium and almost in the same minute.

Nevertheless, the midfielder was donning the Black-and-White stripes this time, so his rare winner sealed all three points for the visitors.

At the final whistle, Locatelli was reduced to tears as his teammates gathered around him to celebrate his memorable moment.

The 25-year-old cherished this special occasion, while insisting that Juventus is where he wants to be.