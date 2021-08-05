Ligue 1 boss insists striker not for sale amidst Juventus and Atletico links

Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that Marseille are not interested in discussing the sale of Arkadiusz Milik this summer, despite reported interest from both Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The striker has been linked with a potential switch to Turin for a while now, but with us having just struck a deal to bring Kaio Jorge to the club, another option in attack looks unlikely unless one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata or Paulo Dybala was to depart.

The rumour mill does claim that the Portuguese is still considering an exit however, which could well open the door for us to look into that area of the team this summer.

Marseille coach Sampaoli insists that his Polish striker is not to be considered however, with the intention of building his team around Milik, regardless of whether his side has to offload players in the current window or not.

Sampaoli seemed adamant as he repeated his statement twice(as quoted by TuttoJuve): “It is not a question of selling the player, and it is not a question of selling the player.