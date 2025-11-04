TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jonathan David of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Since his move to Turin in the summer, Jonathan David has struggled to make a meaningful impact on the Juventus team. The Canadian forward joined the club as a free agent after running down his contract at Lille, where he had been regarded as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers. Juventus were reportedly delighted to secure his signature, believing they had outcompeted several of the continent’s top clubs in the process.

At Lille, David consistently ranked among the leading goalscorers in Ligue 1, and his arrival in Turin was seen as a direct attempt to replace the outgoing Dusan Vlahovic. Expectations were high that he would bring a reliable goalscoring presence to the squad. However, the forward has struggled to replicate his previous form, leading Juventus to rely on DV9 more often than they had anticipated. This situation has highlighted the challenges David has faced in adapting to a new league, tactical system, and team environment.

Struggles to Adapt

David’s difficulties in making an impact have not gone unnoticed. While his talent and experience in French football were considered major assets upon his arrival, he has yet to justify the confidence placed in him by the club. Juventus supporters and management alike had hoped for a swift transition into a central role, but his underwhelming performances have limited his playing time and influence on matches. The club continues to support his development, but his current trajectory has prompted speculation regarding his future.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Interest from Ligue 1

Recent reports suggest that David could be on the move sooner than expected. He has now been linked with a return to Ligue 1, with Paris FC reportedly showing interest in securing his services. The French side is seeking a striker capable of providing goals consistently, and David’s experience in the league makes him an appealing option. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Paris FC could make an approach for his signature as early as the January transfer window, with the forward included on their shortlist of potential candidates to address their attacking needs.

David’s situation at Juventus underscores the challenges that even highly regarded players can face when transitioning to a new club. While his ability is not in question, the need for regular goals and immediate impact has placed pressure on both the player and the club to find a resolution in the coming months.