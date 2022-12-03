Juventus always wants to sign the top Italian talents and the latest name on their radar is Empoli’s, Fabiano Parisi.

The young left-back has emerged as a top talent in Serie A this season and has caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

Juve needs to replace Alex Sandro on their team as the Brazilian no longer delivers the value he did before on the pitch.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the club, but it seems their interest in Parisi is the strongest. However, they could miss out on him if they do not act fast.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the French club, Nice also wants the defender, and they are prepared to bid for him.

The report reveals they will soon make a 10m euro offer to Empoli to secure his signature and it is an offer they believe will be enough.

Juve FC Says

Parisi has developed well at Empoli and it makes sense for us to add him to our squad now because we will get a long-term benefit.

However, the youngster might feel he will have a better chance of playing regularly at Nice, which could be influential in his decision-making.