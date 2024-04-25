Moise Kean could be set for another spell in Ligue 1 as his time at Juventus nears its end.

The striker’s return to the club has been a disaster, and he has yet to score a goal this season, which is enough reason for Juve to cut their losses and allow him to leave the club.

Kean is now a liability to the Bianconeri after failing his medical in a proposed move to Atletico Madrid in January.

Juve will sell him in the summer, and there is interest in his signature from the French top flight, where he previously played for PSG.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the striker is being followed by Nice and AS Monaco, with either club expected to try and add him to their group at the end of this term.

Juve will be glad to help any suitor sign the former Everton man as they bid to offload deadwood from their group when the campaign ends.

The report adds that a bid of around 12m euros will be enough to make the Bianconeri sell.

Juve FC Says

We need to cut our losses on Kean as fast as we can because he is no longer a valuable player to us.

The striker does not seem to have what it takes to play for a big club like our team, so he has to leave and find a team at his level.