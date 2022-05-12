Ligue 1 defender emerges as the favorite to replace Chiellini at Juventus

On Wednesday, Giorgio Chiellini confirmed the rumors regarding his imminent departure from Juventus. The legendary defender announced the news following his side’s defeat at the hands of Inter in the Coppa Italia final.

Despite reaching the age of 37, the Italian remains one of the toughest center backs in the game, and replacing him will be an incredibly tough task for the club’s management.

Nevertheless, show must go on, and the Bianconeri have no other option but moving forward with fresh names.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Benoit Badiashile has emerged as the early favorite to replace Chiellini at Juventus.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Monaco who has cemented himself as a stalwart with the first team at a very young age. The physically-imposing Frenchman has a contract until 2024 with the principality side. This season, Badiashile made 22 appearances in Ligue 1

The source adds that the Bianconeri are also monitoring the progress of the young Josko Gvardiol who has been a revelation for Red Bull Leipzig after making the switch form Dinamo Zagreb last summer.

The report also mentions Torino’s Gleison Bremer. However, the situation is complicated for the Brazilian, with Inter leading the chase for his signature.