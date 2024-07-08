Nice defender Jean-Clair Tobido has reportedly given the green light for a potential move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have pinpointed Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori as their ideal target to enhance the backline, but their attempts were to no avail, with the young centre-back now set to join Arsenal.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants were forced to turn their attention towards other profiles.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is now on top of the Old Lady’s shortlist.

The Poland international will become surplus to requirements following Calafiori’s imminent arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old is also an old pupil of Juventus coach Thiago Motta having played under his guidance at Spezia.

Nevertheless, Juventus are also keeping an eye on Todibo as an alternative to Kiwior.

The pink newspaper reveals that the Frenchman has given his approval for the move, instructing his agent to await an offer from the Serie A giants.

The former Barcelona man has been plying his trade in Nice since 2021. His contract with the Ligue 1 side is valid until June 2027.

Todibo was close to joining Manchester United this summer, but UEFA blocked the move due to a rule preventing transfers between two sister clubs who compete in the same competition (the Europa League).

West Ham had also attempted to sign the 24-year-old earlier in the summer, but their 35-million euro offer was rejected as Nice don’t intend to offer any discount on their asking price (40 million).

Nevertheless, Juventus have already done business with Nice this summer, with Khephren Thuram set to land in Turin this week.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could attempt to sign the French defender on loan with an option or obligation to buy.