After failing to seal a move in the summer, Arthur Melo remains an exile at Juventus. However, both parties are hoping for new opportunities in January.

The Brazilian’s stint in Turin never truly got going. After two underwhelming campaigns between 2020 and 2022, he joined Liverpool on loan in the hopes of finding his best form but endured a calamitous season in Anfield where he failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League due to injuries.

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona man managed to showcase his quality last term at Fiorentina. However, the Viola opted against keeping him on a permanent basis due to the high costs of the operation.

Hence, Arthur returned to Continassa and found himself an outcast at Thiago Motta’s court, even if the coach added him to the Champions League squad. Barring an injury crisis in midfield, the Brazil international is unlikely to earn any minutes at Juventus, or even get a call-up on matchday.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus and Arthur are already exploring their options ahead of the January transfer window. The player is eager to find himself a new club that puts him to good use, while the Bianconeri would be happy to rid themselves of his lucrative wages (5 million euros per year).

Schira reveals that some Brazilian clubs have tested the water recently, but their approach was met with an utter rejection, as Arthur is determined to remain in Europe. The midfielder feels he’s too young for a homecoming. He would also like to play his football in one of the major leagues, which is why he rejected offers from Greece and Turkiye last summer.

The journalist reveals that Olympique Marseille are considering an approach for the former Gremio man, as Roberto De Zerbi had been seeking a deep-lying playmaker since his arrival in the summer. This would allow the Brazilian to reunite with Adrien Rabiot.

Moreover, Schira doesn’t rule out an approach from Everton who could decide to reignite their interest in the player after courting him in the summer.

Finally, Real Betis could try to bring the former Barcelona man back to Spain, as they’re also searching the market for a Regista.