Departing Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with tropical destinations for his next career chapter, but Olympique Marseille could offer him the opportunity to return to his home nation.

The 31-year-old’s disastrous second spell in Turin is now coming to an end. The parties have recently reached an agreement to rescind the player’s contract at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been enduring torrid times since his return to the Bianconeri. It all began with a meniscus injury suffered shortly following his arrival in July 2022. This spelled the beginning of a long injury ordeal that kept him out of action for the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

And while Pogba was keen to bounce back in the following campaign, he failed an anti-doping test on the opening day of the season in Udine, which eventually earned him a four-year suspension, later reduced to 18 months.

But even though the midfielder will be eligible to play by March 2025, Juventus never had the intention of bringing him back to the fold, preferring to focus on their current crew. So despite declaring his intention to play for the Old Lady, Pogba and his entourage agreed to part ways with the Serie A giants.

In recent months, the 2018 World Cup winner has been heavily linked with two main options: The Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer. These two leagues are common destinations for players who are heading towards the end of their playing careers. And while Pogba is only 31, his recurring injury nightmares suggest he doesn’t have many good years left in the tanks.

And yet, reports from France (via JuventusNews24) claim Marseille are willing to bet on the former Manchester United man.

Roberto De Zerbi already has a strong squad at his disposal. Pogba would thus reunite with his former Juventus and France teammate Adrien Rabiot.

The management of the Ligue 1 club is also dominated by former Juventus figures, including club president Pablo Longoria and directors Mehdi Benatia and Fabrizio Ravanelli.