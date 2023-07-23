This summer, Luca Pellegrini returned to Juventus following the expiry of his loan stint at Lazio. The Biancocelesti had the option to buy the player but deemed the asking price excessive.

Nevertheless, the two sides are still studying a formula that catapults the 24-year-old to the Eternal City, which remains his preferred destination.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri dropped the left-back out of the squad. So while Max Allegri’s men traveled to the United States for a summer tour, Pellegrini remained at home along with other Juventus outcasts.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juve have received a proposal from another club while the Eagles continue to bide their time.

The source claims that OGC Nice have lunged forward with a proposal, offering to take Pellegrini on loan from Juventus with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for 8 million euros.

We shall see if the Italian giants would entertain such an offer given that they prefer to sell the player on a permanent basis. Moreover, the proposed figure might not be enough to tempt the Old Lady.

However, this sort of link could prompt Lazio to accelerate negotiations and put the deal over the line before another club overtakes them.

Pellegrini has been on Juve’s books since 2019 but only spent a single campaign at Continassa. He has been out on loan for the majority of his Juventus spell, spending time at Cagliari, Genoa, Eintracht Frankfurt and most recently Lazio.