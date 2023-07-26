It appears that AS Monaco is now in a favourable position to secure the signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus. Negotiations between Juventus and West Ham for the Swiss midfielder did not result in an agreement, prompting Juventus to consider other options for his departure.

Zakaria’s loan spell at Chelsea last season did not go as planned, leading Juventus to believe that he is no longer a part of their future plans. Consequently, the club is actively working on finding a new destination for him to allow the team to move forward with their preferred players.

Zakaria himself is keen on leaving Juventus and exploring new opportunities. While his move to the Premier League with West Ham fell through, a potential transfer to Ligue 1 now seems more likely. According to reports from Football Italia, Zakaria’s former manager at Borussia Monchengladbach, Adi Hütter, who is now with AS Monaco, is interested in bringing him to the French club.

It is reported that AS Monaco has made their first approach to Juventus to initiate the deal, and it is expected that negotiations will progress in the coming days. This indicates that Zakaria’s future may soon be resolved with a move to Ligue 1.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is out of the project at Juve and has to leave. Monaco would be a good place for him, especially as he has worked with their new manager.

Hopefully, both clubs can come to an agreement over transfer fees and he will secure his dream move away from the Allianz Stadium for good.