Ligue 1 side names the price for Juventus target – Take it or leave it

This January, all eyes are on Juve’s attacking department.

While Barcelona are hoping to sign Alvaro Morata, the Bianconeri won’t sanction his departure unless they get themselves a replacement beforehand.

Even though there are several options on the market, the Old Lady’s dire financial situation is making it difficult for Federico Cherubini and company to pursue their favorite targets.

In the recent weeks, Arkadiuz Milik reappeared on the club’s radar.

The former Napoli man was linked to Juventus in the past, put he ended up making the move towards Olympique Marseille last January.

According to JuventusNews24, the Ligue 1 side would be willing to do business, but they won’t offer any discounts for their striker.

The source claims that OM have set their price at 20 million euros, telling the Italians to either take it or leave it.

The Bianconeri are reluctant to splash the cash on the Pole, as his recent form hasn’t been particularly impressive.

The 27-year-old has only scored one goal in 10 Ligue 1 appearances, but has contributed with four strikes in five Europa League fixtures.

Juve FC say

Although Milik did well during his time in Italy, his current form suggests that he might not be an improvement on Morata after all.

Now surely his low number of appearances limited his ability to grab the goals, but one should wonder why he hasn’t been able to cement himself a starting role at Marseille in the first place.