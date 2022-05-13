Ligue 1 star has reportedly offered himself to Juventus

Angel di Maria is offering himself to Juventus as they work to add new players to their squad by the end of this season.

The PSG star will be a free agent soon and the Bianconeri have been linked with a transfer for him.

The Ligue 1 club could trigger a one-year extension on his deal, but it seems they will not take up that option.

This means he can start speaking to other clubs and Tuttomercatoweb claims he has offered himself to Juve.

The report claims the former Manchester United man is one of many players the Bianconeri is considering.

Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma, Jorginho of Chelsea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio are three other players Juve could sign.

The Bianconeri have not decided on which of them will join them yet, but the report insists that at least one of these players will wear white and black next season.

Juve FC Says

This would be a very important summer for us as we look to add new players to our squad.

The players mentioned above are very good, but we can hardly sign all of them and that means we need to work on the most important ones.

If we need Di Maria the most, we should complete a move for him soon and with limited issues, considering that he would be a free agent in a matter of weeks.