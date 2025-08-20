Randal Kolo Muani’s future is once again in the headlines, with the striker drawing attention from several top European clubs. Newcastle United and Arsenal have both been linked, but the Frenchman has already made up his mind. His priority is to leave Paris Saint-Germain only if an agreement can be reached with Juventus.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan in Turin, where he impressed in limited appearances. That short spell left a strong impression on Juventus supporters and staff alike, and now both sides are pushing for a permanent reunion.

Juventus remain his only focus

Fabrizio Romano reports that Kolo Muani has not altered his stance and remains determined to join Juventus this summer. While interest from the Premier League is serious, with Arsenal and Newcastle both considering him as an attacking option, the striker is not entertaining those alternatives. For him, there is only one destination: a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus also see him as an ideal fit for their squad rebuild. They know what he can offer, having already seen glimpses of his pace, movement, and finishing ability during his loan spell. His performances in Serie A and at the Club World Cup confirmed his ability to adapt to different competitions, and that makes him a valuable target for the Bianconeri.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PSG negotiations and next steps

The stumbling block remains the agreement with PSG. The French champions are open to sales but will only sanction his departure if the right financial terms are met. Juventus, aware of competition from wealthier clubs, is working carefully to structure a deal that could bring him back without stretching their resources too far.

For Kolo Muani himself, the decision has already been taken. He will not be swayed by other offers or higher wages from elsewhere. Instead, he is waiting for the green light that allows him to continue his career in Turin, a place where he feels he has unfinished business.

For Juventus, completing this signing would not only strengthen their attack but also send a signal of intent about their ambition to compete at the highest level once again.