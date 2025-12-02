Lilian Thuram enjoyed a distinguished career, playing in over 140 Serie A games for Juventus, and now sees his son Khephren following in his footsteps at the Bianconeri. Lilian was widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation, and his dedication and work ethic helped him establish a prominent name in football. Over the course of his career, he also played for Barcelona and other top clubs, achieving considerable success while setting an example for aspiring footballers around the world.

Sons Following in Their Father’s Footsteps

Lilian is fortunate to have two sons who have developed into professional footballers, with both competing at the highest level. Khephren plays for Juventus, while Marcus represents Inter Milan, and both have already faced each other in Serie A this season. Many children of footballers struggle with the pressures of comparison and expectation, often failing to reach the standards set by their famous parents. In contrast, Thuram’s sons have thrived, showing both skill and composure that suggest bright futures for their careers. Both players are also in contention to represent France at the World Cup next year, highlighting the extent of their development.

Marcus Thuram and Khephren Thuram (Getty Images)

Thuram Reflects on His Sons’ Progress

Lilian has now spoken about his sons’ progression and admitted that he never anticipated their rise to such a high level. As cited by Il Bianconero, he said, “I never imagined they’d reach this high. When they started, many told me I was wrong; it was difficult to play football. I said my sons weren’t me and they had to enjoy playing, then we could see how far they went. I’m happy because they’re happy.” His comments underscore the importance of allowing his children to enjoy the game and develop on their own terms, rather than being burdened by comparisons. Thuram’s pride in their accomplishments reflects both the family’s commitment to football and the success of his sons’ efforts in establishing their own careers.