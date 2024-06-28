Juventus is interested in Khephren Thuram as they work hard to restructure their midfield.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“How do I see him at Juventus? I believe that Khephren would help Juventus grow. And Juventus would help Khephren grow. So rather well, that’s it. Furthermore, he would also ensure the department gets some goals: it’s another characteristic that belongs to his technical background”
Juve FC Says
Thuram is developing well in France and will certainly play for a big club soon, so if we do not add him to our squad, another team will.
However, he might want to move to Serie A and be closer to his brother Marcus while continuing his father’s legacy.
No Comments