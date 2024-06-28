Juventus is interested in Khephren Thuram as they work hard to restructure their midfield.

In the coming days or hours, the Bianconeri are expected to announce the signing of Douglas Luiz, who will fill a crucial midfield role.

However, they might still lose Adrien Rabiot, who is two days away from becoming a free agent, so Juve will likely need to sign another midfielder.

Khephren Thuram from Nice is a potential candidate, and his father’s former agent believes the move would benefit both parties.

Lilian Thuram famously played for Juventus and was represented by Oscar Damiani. Damiani now believes Khephren will also do well in Turin.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“How do I see him at Juventus? I believe that Khephren would help Juventus grow. And Juventus would help Khephren grow. So rather well, that’s it. Furthermore, he would also ensure the department gets some goals: it’s another characteristic that belongs to his technical background”

Juve FC Says

Thuram is developing well in France and will certainly play for a big club soon, so if we do not add him to our squad, another team will.

However, he might want to move to Serie A and be closer to his brother Marcus while continuing his father’s legacy.