In the coming days or hours, the Bianconeri are expected to announce the signing of Douglas Luiz, who will fill a crucial midfield role.

However, they might still lose Adrien Rabiot, who is two days away from becoming a free agent, so Juve will likely need to sign another midfielder.

Khephren Thuram from Nice is a potential candidate, and his father’s former agent believes the move would benefit both parties.

Lilian Thuram famously played for Juventus and was represented by Oscar Damiani. Damiani now believes Khephren will also do well in Turin.