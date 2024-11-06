Lille defender Aissa Mandi acknowledged that the 1-1 draw with Juventus was a fair result after a hard-fought contest between the two sides. Juventus entered the match with high hopes, aiming to secure a statement victory in France. They knew that a win over Lille—who have already bested strong teams like Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season—would signal their strength in European competition.

Juventus recognised that Lille’s form and home advantage would make this an uphill battle. True to their reputation this season, Lille came out strong, dominating the opening stages and maintaining excellent control through much of the first half. Their early efforts paid off as they took the lead, putting pressure on the visitors. However, Juventus held their ground and responded with resilience, managing to equalise through a Dusan Vlahovic penalty.

Both teams continued to search for a decisive second goal, but despite the intensity, a winner proved elusive, and Juventus left France with a point. Reflecting on the outcome, Mandi said, as reported by Tuttojuve, “It’s a fair result, both teams had a favourable time. We started the match well, we took the lead, but then we went under pressure without conceding too many clear-cut chances. We were solid in defence, but they managed to convert the penalty. 1-1 is a fair result given the context of the match.”

While Juventus had hoped for a win, securing a draw against an in-form Lille team isn’t a disappointing outcome. The Bianconeri will see this as a valuable point gained away from home, keeping their Champions League ambitions alive as they continue to build momentum in the group stage.

Juventus will now return to Serie A action looking to add to their weekend victory over Udinese with another one against local rivals Torino.