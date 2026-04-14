Randal Kolo Muani is keen on a return to Juventus, and the Bianconeri are equally interested in bringing him back. However, until an agreement is reached, he remains a Paris Saint-Germain player, with his immediate future still unresolved.

During the last summer transfer window, Juventus made efforts to secure his signature but were unable to finalise a deal. As a result, he joined Tottenham on loan instead, a move that did not necessarily align with his long-term preferences.

Juventus Maintain Strong Interest

The Premier League side is not considered a destination Kolo Muani wishes to commit to permanently, and he is expected to return to Paris at the end of the current campaign. This situation presents Juventus with another opportunity to pursue the striker and strengthen their attacking options.

There is a strong expectation that the Bianconeri will renew their efforts to bring him to Turin. His previous link to Juventus and continued interest in the move could play a significant role in shaping negotiations.

Competition Emerges for Signature

However, Juventus are unlikely to have a clear path to securing his services. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Lille have entered the race and are now actively pursuing the striker as they look to reinforce their squad.

The Ligue 1 side is determined to add a high-quality forward and has identified Kolo Muani as a suitable target. Their willingness to compete could complicate Juventus’ plans, particularly if additional clubs join the pursuit.

Despite this growing competition, Kolo Muani’s preference could prove decisive. He is understood to favour a move to Juventus, which gives the Bianconeri a clear advantage if they can reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. Should that opportunity arise, there is a strong likelihood that he would choose a switch to the Allianz Stadium over alternative options.