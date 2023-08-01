Koni de Winter is currently in high demand as Juventus deliberates on his future and aims to reach a decision as quickly as possible. The talented defender spent the previous season on loan at Empoli, where he impressed with stellar performances for the Blues.

While de Winter has returned to Juventus and is involved in their pre-season preparations, there’s no guarantee that he will receive the desired amount of playing time at the club. As a result, Juventus is closely monitoring several of their young players and is open to the possibility of sending some out on loan before the transfer window closes.

De Winter is a candidate for a potential loan move, but he may also secure a permanent transfer away from the club. Numerous teams have expressed interest in acquiring his services, and the latest club to join the race is Lille. Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Ligue 1 side, known for their ability to nurture and develop talents, might be seriously considering adding him to their squad in the upcoming weeks. This could offer de Winter an opportunity to continue his progress and growth at a different club with the prospect of regular game time.

Juve FC Says

De Winter has done well on loan and for his youth national team in the last year, which suggests he is ready for regular first-team football at the highest level.

But he may struggle to get that at Juve. If he would not play, we should target sending him out on loan or selling him in this transfer window.