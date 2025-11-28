Juventus are among several top European clubs interested in signing Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi, and they have reportedly been informed of the fee required to secure his services. The midfielder has impressed in recent months, emerging as a key figure for Lille. His breakthrough form has drawn the attention of multiple clubs, and Juventus are determined to be at the forefront of the pursuit.

Bouaddi’s rising profile

The 18-year-old has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to influence games, and his performances have made him one of Lille’s most important players. His ability to control the midfield, progress play, and contribute both offensively and defensively has caught the eye of scouts across Europe. Juventus view him as a player capable of taking their squad to the next level and is reportedly in discussions to bring him to Turin. Bouaddi’s ambition to improve and develop further underlines the potential that has attracted top clubs to his doorstep.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Getty Images)

Transfer considerations and financial hurdles

According to Tuttojuve, Lille are seeking a transfer fee of up to 40 million euros for Bouaddi, reflecting his current status as one of the most promising young talents in the Ligue 1 side. While Juventus are keen to sign him, this asking price may present a challenge, as it is a significant investment for a player still in the early stages of his career. If Lille remain firm on the valuation, Juventus could potentially miss out on the youngster, as other clubs are also monitoring his situation and could enter the race for his signature.

Bouaddi’s combination of skill, ambition, and consistency makes him an attractive prospect for Juventus, who are seeking players capable of contributing immediately while also offering long-term potential. How the negotiations unfold will be closely watched by European football followers, as the outcome could influence the balance of power in transfer markets this summer.