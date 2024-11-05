Lille’s president, Olivier Letang, has high regard for Juventus manager Thiago Motta, having worked alongside him during Motta’s years as a player at Paris Saint-Germain. As Juventus prepares for a challenging Champions League encounter against Lille, Letang has spoken highly of Motta’s growth as a coach and his potential for achieving great things with the Italian giants. According to Letang, Motta’s talent was apparent even in his playing days, and his recent success with Bologna demonstrated his tactical insight and leadership on the bench.

“During our discussions, I always told him that he would be a great coach. What he did with Bologna is remarkable. The Juventus directors made the best choice in hiring him: he will do great things,” Letang said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. This strong endorsement highlights Motta’s rapid rise as a manager, emphasising how Juventus’s decision to hire him was seen as a well-considered move in European football circles. His reputation for adaptability—using 13 different formations in just 14 games so far this season—illustrates a strategic approach that keeps opponents on their toes and his own team constantly evolving.

Juventus heads into this match with momentum, having claimed two Champions League wins and sitting among the top spots in their group, despite a single loss to Stuttgart. Motta’s Juventus side has impressed with a mix of resilience and innovation, notably displayed in their comeback victory over RB Leipzig. However, Lille has proven to be a dangerous opponent for European giants this season, having defeated both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the group stage, which places the French side in a powerful position on home soil.

For Motta, this game is also a return to France, where he enjoyed the longest tenure of his playing career with PSG. His familiarity with the strengths and style of Ligue 1 teams could benefit Juventus in navigating Lille’s high-stakes home advantage. Motta has shown he knows how to set up his team for success under pressure, but Lille’s strong performances in this year’s competition make them formidable opponents. As Juventus continues its Champions League journey, their clash with Lille will test Motta’s tactical flexibility and Juventus’s ability to establish themselves as a top European team this season.

Letang’s support, along with Juventus’s recent successes, points to a strong foundation for Motta’s project with the Bianconeri, as they aim for continued progress in both the domestic league and European competition.