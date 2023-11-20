Lille has reportedly lowered their asking price for Jonathan David amid interest from Juventus in the Canadian striker.

Since his move to Lille, David has consistently performed well in the French top flight, drawing attention from top clubs.

Juventus has identified him as a potential target, especially if they decide to sell Dusan Vlahovic. However, Lille’s initial asking price of 60 million euros in the summer proved to be too high for Juventus, and a deal did not materialise.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, as David’s contract runs until 2025, Lille has now reduced its asking price. They are said to be willing to accept bids of around 40 million euros to facilitate his sale, a 20 million euro reduction from their summer valuation, with the hope of attracting more potential suitors for the Canadian striker.

Juve FC Says

David has been in fine form and we can tell that Lille has high standards by the performance of Timothy Weah.

But we must sell Vlahovic before we think about a new striker and it will be interesting to see if Max Allegri considers David fit for his system.