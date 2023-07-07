Lille sets an asking price for Juventus target after selling Weah

Jonathan David is poised to become the next Lille player to make the move to Juventus, following Timothy Weah’s transfer to Turin.

David has established himself as one of Europe’s top goal-scorers during his time at Lille, and the Canadian forward is deserving of a move to a high-profile club, which appears likely to happen soon.

Juventus has expressed interest in David due to the uncertain future of Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium.

Lille is aware that several top clubs are vying for David’s signature and is open to a sale during the current transfer window.

According to Il Bianconero, Lille has now set an asking price of 60 million euros for the talented forward. They believe this fee adequately reflects David’s value after consistently showcasing his goal-scoring abilities over multiple seasons.

Juve and other interested parties will now have to determine if they are willing to meet the asking price, considering they have been closely monitoring David for an extended period of time.

Juve FC Says

David has been one of the finest strikers in Europe in the last few seasons and the New York-born star could be a real asset for us as a team.

He will not come cheap, but we expect to sell Vlahovic for more money, which means it would not be hard for us to justify adding him to our squad.