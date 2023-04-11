Lionel Messi wants a Juventus star to join him at Barcelona

Lionel Messi wants to play with a Juventus player at Barcelona as he edges close to a return to the Catalan club.

Messi left them for PSG two seasons ago, but the Parisians are struggling to get him on a new deal and there are reports that he wants to return to Barca.

The Catalans are in talks to make the move happen and will look to free up some cash so he can join them again.

Messi has several conditions that must be met before he returns to Catalonia; one of them is for the Catalans to sign his national teammate.

Tuttojuve reveals the attacker wants to play with Angel di Maria at club level and has asked Barca to sign the Juve man.

Just like Messi, Di Maria is out of a contract at Juve when this season ends and has been in talks with the Bianconeri over an extension.

However, both parties haven’t reached an agreement yet and it seems he might leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Messi and Di Maria enjoy fine on-field chemistry when they play for the Argentinian national team, which could influence the Juve man’s decision.

But Barca has financial problems and might be unable to add Di Maria and Messi to their group at the same time.