Matias Soule has received a significant boost in his international future from Argentina’s manager, Lionel Scaloni, who emphatically states that Soule is the future of the national team.

The talented attacker is enjoying an outstanding season at Frosinone, where he is on loan from Juventus. Despite having the opportunity to secure a place in the Italy squad for Euro 2024, Soule opted to represent Argentina, expressing to the Azzurri coaches that he identifies more with his Argentinian roots.

Soule’s impressive form this season has attracted interest from several clubs, making his future a subject of discussion. Juventus, eager to retain him or secure a substantial fee in a potential sale during the summer, might be equally concerned about his international future.

Scaloni reassures Soule that the Argentina national team is closely monitoring his performances, emphasising his importance as a key figure for the future of the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Matias represents the present and future of the national team and deserves the call-up because he is doing very well. I haven’t called him up yet but he could easily join us.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been brilliant this season and will be a starter in most national teams, but we hope he will get plenty of chances in the Argentine shirt in the future.