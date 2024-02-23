Legendary Juventus manager Marcello Lippi discusses the club’s current status while urging the fans to remain respectful towards Antonio Conte.

The 75-year-old’s docufilm titled “Now I Win” will be played in Italian cinemas in the coming days, but some of the extracts have already been released.

The Italian tactician spent two successful stints with the Bianconeri, cementing himself as one of the most decorated coaches in the club’s history.

The 2006 World Cup winner was asked what Juventus must do to kickstart a new winning cycle.

For Lippi, the answer is quite simple: The Old Lady must acquire better players.

“What do Juventus need to win again? First of all, they need great players, as was the case in previous years,” noted the former Napoli manager via Calciomercato.

“Juve haven’t won for many years, so we must be close to start winning again. After all, football is made up of cycles.

“An advice to Allegri? I don’t give council. I don’t talk about colleagues and I don’t judge the choices the club makes. I can only say that I wish him all the best.”

Lippi then discussed Conte who was one of his pupils at Juventus, defending his career choices.

The 54-year-old is a former Bianconeri captain and manager, but then irked the club’s faithful by joining arch-rivals Inter in 2019.

“The fans shouldn’t hate Conte because he went to Inter. Antonio has a Bianconero heart.”

Curiously, Lippi himself signed for Inter following his original stint at Juventus. But it turned out to be a forgettable spell. He eventually returned to Turin for a second reign.

So it remains to be seen if Conte will also have another managerial stint at Continassa.