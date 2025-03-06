The legendary Marcello Lippi explained what made his Juventus special, while offering his take on some of the club’s biggest stars during his epoch.

The 76-year-old had two successful managerial stints with the Bianconeri, the first between 1994 and 1999, and the second between 2001 and 2004. He then went on to lead the Italian national team towards World Cup glory in Germany 2006.

As the retired tactician explained, he wasn’t too obsessed with tactics back in his heyday, but wanted his team to be aggressive all over the pitch.

“We were modernity. I think that the team already represented my idea of ​​football very well: aggressive in every area of ​​the pitch, organised but without the obsession with tactics that has infected everyone a little today. I had players willing to sacrifice,” said Lippi in his interview with La Repubblica via Calciomercato.

“The most difficult thing is to understand what people have inside, and then train them in their heads. How they play, that is understood immediately.”

The Italian also revealed what makes Juventus special from all other clubs, while discussing their Scudetto hopes this season.

“The history, and the expertise of the people in charge. You only really notice the difference when you’re on the inside. Then, of course, Juventus is not only the most loved team, but also the most hated.

“They’re unpleasant because they won so much. And so I say that it’s really nice to be unpleasant. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to win the Scudetto this season.”

(Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Lippi was asked to pick his greatest pupil, but couldn’t choose between Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane.

“How can I choose? If I say Del Piero, I can’t help but think of Zidane. If I say Zidane, I can’t help but think of Del Piero. And then Vialli, whom I miss so much. He was generous, ironic, very intelligent, a champion and a joker.

“There’s also Conte who was my point of reference. And Pirlo, Nedved, Totti, Gattuso, Gigi… And Roberto Baggio, certainly: one of the greatest in history.”

The manager was thus asked about his rumoured rift with Baggio, which he categorically denied: “They’ve made a big deal out of nothing. It’s stupid.”

Finally, Lippi revealed what the World Cup triumph means to him.

“I hope that these new generations will take a look at YouTube, every now and then, to watch the games of our World Cup. Having made so many people happy is the greatest satisfaction of my career.

“Training the Azzurri is a bit like being the President of the Republic: you belong to everyone. And I know that they will never forget us.”