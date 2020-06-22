All Stories, Club News

Lippi: ‘Juventus must go back to winning’

June 22, 2020

Former Juventus coach Marcello Lippi believes Juve must get back to winning ways as soon as possible while ‘the general who imposes himself in an ironic way never gets the best from his soldiers.’

The Bianconeri face Bologna this evening and are just a point clear at the top of the table with Lazio and Inter behind while coach Maurizio Sarri has come in for criticism from both fans and the Italian media.

“Sarri’s words? I don’t know, I think that he meant that when you are in the big teams the opinions of great players matter,” Lippi told RAI.

“I got help from my leaders. The general who imposes himself in an ironic way never gets the best from his soldiers.

“This morning I read some statements of Sarri, perhaps the brilliance is slow to come.

“Juventus must surely go back to scoring and winning. It is not easy, Bologna is a very ambitious and charged environment. It will be very difficult. “

