Lippi names Juventus as one of the clubs suffering from the international break

Juventus faces the possibility of not fielding their South American players for their match against Roma this weekend.

This is because the current World Cup qualifiers on their continent will run until early Friday morning and Juve faces Roma some 48 hours after.

The players will leave and arrive in Europe probably just over 24 hours before the match.

It makes no sense to involve them in the game, especially because they would take a long flight to Europe.

Legendary Italian manager, Marcello Lippi, reacted to the recent football calendar and says it is unmanageable for clubs.

Il Corriere dello Sport asked him about the clubs he thinks would be affected the most in Italy and he name-checked Juventus and Inter Milan.

Danilo, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Juan Cuadrado are players from Juve involved in games on the continent and he believes they make the Bianconeri one of the most affected Italian clubs.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Who seems to be in more trouble? Who trusts the South Americans the most. Inter with Lautaro, Vecino, Correa, Vidal, Sanchez and Juventus with Bentancur, Cuadrado, Danilo, Alex Sandro.”

Juve will hope the other players in their team can help them beat the Giallorossi at the weekend.