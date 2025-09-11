Liverpool’s attempt to strengthen their defence on deadline day ended in disappointment after failing to secure the signing of Marc Guehi. The Reds believed they had reached an agreement for the Crystal Palace defender, who was reportedly keen on making the move. However, Palace reversed their decision to sell at the last moment, leaving Liverpool frustrated and still in need of defensive reinforcements.

With the transfer window now closed, Liverpool is expected to turn their attention towards other options, with several defenders reportedly under consideration ahead of the January window. One name that has emerged prominently is Gleison Bremer.

Liverpool’s Interest in Bremer

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool views Bremer as one of the finest defenders in the world and would be eager to take him to Anfield. The Brazilian centre-back endured a difficult period last season due to a serious injury suffered at the start of the campaign. However, he has returned to full fitness and has already begun this season in excellent form, quickly re-establishing himself as a vital figure in Juventus’ defensive set-up.

Bremer’s performances have made him an attractive target for clubs seeking defensive reinforcements, and Liverpool’s admiration highlights his growing reputation across Europe. For Juventus, this interest presents a challenge, as the club must balance financial considerations with their determination to retain key players.

Juventus’ Position on Bremer

Bremer is regarded as one of the untouchable players in Juventus’ squad, reflecting both his importance on the pitch and his potential to anchor the team’s defence for years to come. Allowing him to leave could significantly weaken the squad, particularly as Juventus seek to return to the summit of Italian football. Retaining Bremer will require firm resolve, as the demand for top-quality central defenders remains high, and suitors such as Liverpool are prepared to invest heavily to strengthen their squads.

For Liverpool, missing out on Guehi has shifted their focus, and Bremer has emerged as a leading candidate. For Juventus, the challenge now is to ensure they do not lose a cornerstone of their defence, as doing so could have lasting consequences on their ambitions for the season and beyond.