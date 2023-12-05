In recent months, Kenan Yildiz has been rising to stardom, especially following his recent exploits with the senior Turkish national team.

The 18-year-old joined Juventus last season after spending his childhood rising through the ranks of Bayern Munich.

The second striker immediately shined with the Primavera squad and earned a promotion to the Juventus Next Gen.

Since the summer, the Turk has been a part of Max Allegri’s first team, even though his appearances on the pitch remain limited.

Nevertheless, the teenager has already shown enough promise to allure some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool and Arenal are both keeping tabs on Yildiz. They’re waiting for the right instant to launch an onslaught.

Moreover, the youngster has attracted the interest of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. The two Bundesliga clubs are renowned for snapping up youngsters and developing them before making large profits from their sales.

However, Juventus will be looking to maintain the services of the sensational teenager. They have recently extended his contract until 2027.

Yet, an offer worth 30 million euros could prove tempting for the Bianconeri hierarchy, claims the source.

Juve Fc say

In the current day and age, a sum of 30 million is hardly considered an astronomical offer, especially for a young player who has all the potential to reach the top of the mountain.

Juventus could easily regret letting this outrageous talent slip through their fingers.