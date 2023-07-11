Liverpool and Newcastle to consider Chiesa swoop if they sell star players

Last season, Federico Chiesa completed a much-anticipated return following a ten-month injury layoff.

However, it was not all roses for the 25-year-old who struggled to fit in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. The two men reportedly share a complicated rapport, which could drive the player out of the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Chiesa remains on the radars of Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The two Premier League giants might attempt to lure the winger towards English shores this summer.

But as the source explains, both clubs would first have to sell one of the star players before making a move for the Italian international.

As Guidi explains, the Reds would swoop for Chiesa if Mohamed Salah decides to join the Saudi Pro League.

The Egyptian superstar has been a stalwart for Liverpool since moving to Anfield Road in 2017. Replacing the former Roma and Fiorentina winger won’t be an easy task, but Chiesa might be the ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation.

On the other hand, Newcastle could also pursue the Juventus star if they were to sell Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman has offers from Italian clubs, but a switch to Saudi Arabia would be a more concrete outcome.

As for Juventus, they won’t consider figures below 50 million euros for opening bids