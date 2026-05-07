Liverpool have an inviting opportunity to sign Gleison Bremer in August without needing any dialogue with Juventus.

The 29-year-old remains one of the Old Lady’s main stalwarts and the backbone of the defensive line.

However, the Brazilian suffered a series of injuries over the last two campaigns, beginning with an ACL tear in October 2024. Many fans and observers feel he has yet to regain his pre-injury form.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

On Sunday, Bremer was the main culprit in Juve’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona, gifting the ball away in a dangerous position, allowing Kieron Bowie to bag the opener for the visitors.

This incident sparked a debate over the defender’s future at the club, with some sources in the Italian media (including Tuttosport) claiming he’s no longer considered among the ‘untouchables’.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus still have faith in the Brazilian international, whom they intend to keep beyond the campaign.

The Roman newspaper insists that the Bianconeri would only consider truly irresistible offers for the former Torino defender, as they would be happy to accommodate him for years to come, and the feeling is reciprocal.

Bremer has a contract valid until June 2029, and neither party is in a rush to discuss new terms.

Nevertheless, the source warns about the player’s release clause, which could be exploited by one of his Premier League suitors, particularly Liverpool, who are said to be interested in his services.

Bremer’s release clause: Figures & dates revealed

The Premier League giants are searching for a top-notch defender who can take the torch from the ageing Virgil van Dijk, and Bremer is one of the names on their shortlist.

CdS reveals that Bremer’s release clause can be activated for €58 million, but it is only active between August 1st and August 10th.

Therefore, if Liverpool, or any other suitor, plan to launch an onslaught for the centre-back, this 10-day period could represent the ultimate opportunity.

The transfer fee would represent a decent capital gain for Juventus, but finding a competent replacement in the final month of the market would be the biggest downside.