Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen is drawing interest from all over Europe, with the likes of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund joining the fray.

The 18-year-old only made a single appearance for the Bianconeri’s first team this season, but has been much more active since joining Roma on loan in January.

The Spain U21 international will return to Turin in the summer once his dry loan expires, but his future at Juventus remains uncertain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus could decide to sacrifice Huijsen’s services if they were to receive a lucrative offer.

As the pink newspaper tells it, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, Liverpool and Leipzig are ready to offer around 30 million euros to snatch the defender’s services.

Moreover, Roma are hoping to maintain the teenager for another year. They have thus requested a loan extension.

The source also notes that the Bianconeri would be looking to replace the young defender with another similar profile in the shape of Riccardo Calafiori.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed defender who has been a protagonist in Thiago Motta’s Bologna project this season.

The Italian is a youth product of Roma who also had an experience at Basel last term before joining the Emilian side in the summer.

The Rossoblu only paid 4 million euros to secure the player’s signature. But they would only be willing to sell for a major windfall.

Calafiori has contributed with three assists in 25 Serie A appearances this term. His contract with the club is valid until 2027.