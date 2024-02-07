Liverpool faces the potential departure of Mohamed Salah at the conclusion of this season, as the Egyptian forward will enter the final year of his current contract.

Salah attracted interest from Saudi Arabia during the previous summer transfer window and could reportedly receive offers in the vicinity of 200 million euros to join the Pro League once again.

Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Salah had little difficulty in agreeing to a contract extension with Liverpool. However, with Klopp set to depart at the end of the season, the situation becomes more uncertain for Salah’s future at the club.

Liverpool may encounter challenges in retaining Salah and has begun to explore potential replacements. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, The Reds view Federico Chiesa as an ideal successor to Salah.

Chiesa will have just one season remaining on his contract with Juventus at the conclusion of the current term, prompting speculation that Juventus might consider offloading him.

Despite facing injury setbacks this season, Chiesa’s potential recovery and strong performance in the latter half of the campaign could position him as a viable replacement for Salah at Liverpool.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has struggled on our books with injuries and a lack of form, with most people believing he is struggling in our current system.

If Liverpool offers a good fee, we certainly should consider offloading him.