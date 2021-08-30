Liverpool considers late swoop for Juventus’ target

Liverpool is considering a late swoop for Juventus target Mikkel Damsgaard as the transfer window enters its last hours.

The Dane was his country’s star of Euro 2020 as they reached the semifinal before losing to one of the hosts, England.

Sampdoria watched as his stock increased because of the competition and they have been fielding interest in his signature for much of this summer because of that.

Juve has been attracted to him even before the Euros and he showed them why they should sign him with his performance in the competition.

The Bianconeri have spent much of this transfer window chasing the signature of Manuel Locatelli.

However, now that they have signed the midfielder and have lost Cristiano Ronaldo, they could move for Damsgaard.

But it won’t be easy for them because Liverpool is also considering a late swoop for him, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

They say the Reds have been watching him and now feel they should test Sampdoria’s resolve with an offer.

His present club wants to keep him and they could reject a late approach for him, but every player has a price and the Reds could make them an offer that they cannot refuse.