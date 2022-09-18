During last summer’s transfer session, Juventus were desperately trying to offload Arthur Melo to no avail. The Brazilian never truly convinced since joining Juventus in 2020, and Max Allegri had no plans to rely on him this season.

But just when the Bianconeri were beginning to lose hope, a transfer to Liverpool appeared out of the blue. The Reds are having a major injury crisis in the middle of the park, so they decided to bolster their ranks with the former Barcelona man.

Nonetheless, it appears that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t been impressed with his new signing. Even though we’re still at the beginning of the campaign, the Premier League giants are unlikely to maintain the player’s services beyond his current loan stint.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool will be looking to replace Arthur with his compatriot Douglas Luiz who is tracked by several top European clubs, including Juventus.

The 24-year-old has been impressing at Aston Villa since making the switch from Man City back in 2019.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Villains expires at the end of the season. Therefore, he will be available as a free agent next summer, or possibly for on a cut-price deal come January.

Last summer, Juventus considered a swoop for Luiz before eventually landing their primary transfer target for the Regista role, Leandro Paredes.