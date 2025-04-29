Liverpool appears increasingly likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the current season, as the defender continues to run down his contract with the club. With no agreement yet in place regarding an extension, Real Madrid is reportedly interested in acquiring his services. He had been named as one of three major players expected to leave Liverpool in the summer, but that group has since narrowed, with both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah committing their futures to the club by signing new deals. As a result, the spotlight now rests solely on Alexander-Arnold, whose long-term future remains uncertain.

Liverpool is reportedly not prepared to wait indefinitely and is already taking steps to identify potential replacements in the event of his departure. One of the players currently on their radar is Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Cambiaso closely, suggesting that competition for his signature could be intense during the upcoming transfer window. Both Premier League clubs are believed to see Cambiaso as a valuable addition, given his qualities and recent form.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Juventus is reportedly open to the idea of selling Cambiaso. The club are thought to be encouraged by the interest shown by Liverpool and Manchester City. As reported by Calciomercato, a fee of around 50 million euros or possibly less could be sufficient to convince Juventus to sanction the sale of the player.

Cambiaso has been in fantastic form for us, but every player has a price, and he seems to be injury-prone, so selling him in the summer could be a good idea.

While Liverpool is keen to prepare for the potential departure of one of their most important players, the opportunity to sign a promising and versatile defender like Cambiaso may prove crucial. With Real Madrid reportedly watching Alexander-Arnold’s situation and two Premier League giants showing interest in Cambiaso, the upcoming transfer window could prove pivotal for all clubs involved.