Marcos Senesi is one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League at present, with Juventus joining a growing list of clubs interested in securing his signature. The Argentine centre back is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and Juventus is keen to take advantage of that situation as it appears increasingly likely that he will leave Bournemouth.

The English club has reportedly abandoned efforts to renew his contract, while the player himself is understood to be open to a new challenge. This development has encouraged Juventus as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the next campaign.

Juventus’ Defensive Plans

The Bianconeri view Senesi as an ideal addition to their squad, believing his experience and defensive qualities could significantly improve their back line. With the opportunity to sign him without a transfer fee, the move represents a potentially valuable piece of business.

However, timing could prove crucial. Juventus risks losing ground if they delay formalising their interest, as competition for the defender continues to intensify. The longer negotiations remain unresolved, the more difficult it may become for them to secure his services.

Growing Competition from Liverpool

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool has now entered the race for Senesi, identifying him as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk amid uncertainty surrounding the Dutch defender’s long-term future. This development significantly increases the level of competition Juventus faces.

Liverpool regards Senesi as a strong candidate to fill a key defensive role, and the prospect of signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer is particularly appealing. Their financial strength and competitive stature mean they are well-positioned to challenge for his signature.

As the transfer window approaches, the battle for Senesi is expected to intensify. Juventus must act decisively if they are to secure the defender, while Liverpool’s involvement ensures that the race remains highly competitive.