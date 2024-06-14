Juventus have finalised an agreement to acquire Michele di Gregorio from Monza this summer, despite Liverpool’s attempt to hijack the deal for his signature.

The goalkeeper has established himself as one of Serie A’s top performers in recent seasons, catching the eye of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have successfully secured his transfer, aiming to integrate him into Thiago Motta’s squad.

Monza and Juventus have already agreed on terms for di Gregorio’s transfer: an initial loan deal valued at 4 million euros, with an obligation to purchase him outright for 16 million euros.

However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool made a bid of 25 million euros to lure him away from Monza. Despite the tempting offer, Monza declined, affirming their commitment to their existing agreement with Juventus and showing no intention to reconsider.

Juve FC Says

Monza has shown loyalty and respect for us, and they know that if they need preferential treatment in the future, we will give it to them.

Di Gregorio has been fantastic for Monza, but he knows playing for Juve is a different ball game, and he needs to be in his best form to keep his place on our team.