Liverpool had another midfield target at Juventus on deadline day

Liverpool made a surprising move for Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day and helped Juventus to offload the midfielder for at least one season.

Arthur has failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Stadium since he moved there in 2020 and the Bianconeri have been keen to offload him.

The midfielder is technically good and very talented. However, injury problems have plagued his career, and he also struggles to adapt to the system of Max Allegri.

He did not travel with Juve for their preseason tour of the United States and didn’t play a minute for them by transfer deadline day.

Juve wanted to offload him, and they eventually secured a loan-to-buy agreement with Liverpool.

However, a report on Football Italia claims the Reds wanted to sign Denis Zakaria initially.

But they couldn’t find an agreement with him and Juve before turning towards Arthur.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria was also struggling for relevance at the Allianz Stadium and it was great that we offloaded both players.

They could have stayed on our team and just made it bloated, but now we have a smaller squad filled with relevant players to choose from.

Hopefully, they will do well and secure moves away from the club permanently.