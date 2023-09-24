Liverpool is reportedly preparing to make a move for Federico Chiesa in the upcoming summer transfer window. The attacker has been regaining his top form, reminiscent of his time at Fiorentina and his early days at Juventus.

Chiesa’s standout performances for the Italian national team during their victorious Euro 2020 campaign have not gone unnoticed by elite European clubs. Despite being sidelined with injuries for much of the previous season, he has returned to peak form in the current campaign.

His excellent form is a key factor behind Juventus’ chances of winning the Serie A and Italian Cup, and it has also piqued Liverpool’s interest. The Reds are determined to retain Mohamed Salah in their squad this season, despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia. However, they anticipate renewed interest in Salah’s services next summer.

Should Salah depart, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Liverpool will make a move for Chiesa, considering him an ideal replacement for the Egyptian forward.

Juve FC Says

An in-form Chiesa will catch the attention of every club on the continent and we are not surprised that Liverpool wants to sign him.

We can allow the ex-Fiorentina man to leave if the Reds are willing to offer a huge fee for his signature because every player has a price and we can replace him.